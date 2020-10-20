GM investing $2B to build Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at former Saturn factory in Tennessee

General Motors will build the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq at its Spring Hill Manufacturing facility in Tennessee, the company announced on Tuesday.

The all-electric SUV is set to enter production in late 2022 at the facility, which currently manufactures the Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia, along with several engines in use across GM’s brands.

GM will spend $2 billion to bring Lyriq production to the plant, which opened as a Saturn factory in 1990 and currently employs about 3,800 workers. It will become the automaker’s third U.S. electric car manufacturing facility, with additional models to follow the Lyriq. GM did not say if it planned to increase the number of jobs at Spring Hill.

GM had previously committed $4 billion to its Orion Assembly and Factory Zero/Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly locations in Michigan for battery-powered car production.

Philip Kienle, GM VP of North American Manufacturing and Labor, said that XT5 and XT6 production will continue at Spring Hill alongside the Lyriq, while the Acadia will move to Lansing Delta Assembly in Michigan.

The five-passenger Lyriq is similar in size to the XT5 and will offer a range of over 300 miles per charge and a starting price below $60,000, according to GM North America President Steve Carlisle.

