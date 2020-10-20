General Motors to build electric Cadillacs in Spring Hill, Tenn., report says

General Motors on Tuesday is likely to announce plans to build an electric Cadillac in Tennessee, according to LMC Automotive.

The automaker has scheduled an 11 a.m. EDT media event regarding “a major U.S. manufacturing investment” that the industry forecaster expects to be the addition of Cadillac Lyriq production at the Spring Hill manufacturing complex in late 2022.

The facility, which was originally the home for Saturn manufacturing, currently builds the Cadillac XT5, XT6, GMC Acadia and several powertrains for various GM models. The Lyriq SUV will be Cadillac’s first all-electric model and built on GM’s new Ultium battery-powered platform with range of over 300 miles per charge.

Spring Hill would become GM’s third U.S. electric car factory following the Orion Assembly and Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plants in Michigan, the latter rebranded Factory Zero last week to highlight its role building zero-emission vehicles.

GM has committed $4 billion to the two Michigan facilities to build the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, GMC HUMMER EV and additional future models.

