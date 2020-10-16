GM makes $2.2 billion investment in electric vehicle plant where HUMMER EV will be produced

General Motors announced Friday it is turning its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center into Factory ZERO, which will be the company's new home for electric vehicle production.

The $2.2 billion investment to retool and upgrade the facility comes just days before it is set to unveil the HUMMER EV, a fully electric truck.

“Factory ZERO is the next battleground in the EV race and will be GM’s flagship assembly plant in our journey to an all-electric future,” executive vice president of Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson said. “The electric trucks and SUVs that will be built here will help transform GM and the automotive industry.”

It's quite a resurgence for the plant, which sat idle and transferred 800 workers to other plants last year to prepare for the transition to electric vehicles.

"We are getting ready to build battery-electric trucks in this plant," GM CEO Mary Barra told FOX Business last December. "So Detroit-Hamtramck has a bright future and each of the impacted employees have an opportunity to work in some of our other facilities."

The investment, which is the largest in GM's history, will create 2,200 manufacturing jobs once fully operational.

Besides the HUMMER EV, the Cruise Origin also will be built there. It is based on GM’s Ultium battery platform.

GM just got approval to start testing the autonomous driving features of the Cruise Origin in San Francisco by the end of this year.

