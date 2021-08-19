General Motors vehicles getting AT&T 5G tech to help them drive themselves

General Motors will begin equipping its vehicles with AT&T 5G connectivity for the 2024 model year, the companies announced on Thursday.

The change from 4G will enhance in-vehicle streaming media capabilities and enable faster over-the-air updates for the both infotainment and critical operational systems.

Upgrades to AT&T's cellular network in concert with the rollout will also improve system performance in current vehicles that use 4G LTE connectivity.

The new tech also targets GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving system and future automated features, which require increasingly up to date mapping and location services as their capabilities expand.

"By connecting millions of GM vehicles to our nationwide 5G network, we will improve the customer experience for existing services while laying the groundwork for the next wave of innovation including autonomous driving," Gregory Wieboldt, senior vice president, Global Business, Industry Solutions, AT&T, said in a press release.

GM did not say what model would be the first with the 5G tech, but highlighted its coming range of electric vehicles.

Several other automakers, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Ford have announced plans to transition to 5G as their lineups shift toward electrification and automation.