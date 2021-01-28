General Motors to go all-electric by 2035

General Motors has committed to transitioning its entire fleet of light-duty vehicles to zero-emissions powertrains by 2035 as part of an effort to go carbon neutral across the company by 2040.

Continue Reading Below

GM is in the process of launching 30 all-electric models by 2025 and expects the roll-out to accelerate in the following years. The 2035 goal applies to cars and light-duty trucks, with heavy and medium-duty trucks following by 2040.

With the move, GM becomes the first major legacy automaker to put a hard date on finalizing an all-electric vehicle lineup.

“General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Bara said in a release on the pledge.

“We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Along with its Ultium battery-powered vehicle platform, GM is also developing its Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and is currently working with Navistar and Nikola Motors to bring it to market for use in semi-tractor trucks.

A GM spokeswoman told Fox News that the company is aiming for all of its operations and products to be carbon neutral at the source by 2040, and that purchased offsets and credits would be applied only in unavoidable instances.