General Motors, Uber launch partnership on all-electric vehicles

General Motors and Uber have launched a partnership to "accelerate the rideshare industry’s transition to an all-electric, zero-emissions future" by offering the ride-hailing company's drivers a discount on the new 2020 Chevy Bolt EV.

“Improving access to EVs for on-demand service providers can help reduce overall tailpipe emissions in cities across the country and help accelerate widespread EV adoption,” said Sigal Cordeiro, GM executive director of Sales and Marketing for Global Innovation in a statement Tuesday. “Our collaboration with Uber will facilitate drivers’ switch to an EV, empowering these drivers, their passengers and communities to experience electric vehicles and contribute to cleaner air in our cities.”

Uber drivers will also have access to 20% off the suggested retail price on Bolt EV accessories, including at-home charging equipment. In addition, eligible drivers with Uber Diamond-tier status in Los Angeles and Denver will be offered special financing through a pilot program with GM Financial.

“Through this program we’re offering new ways for drivers and customers across the country to fall in love with driving electric,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “This is a key opportunity to grow Chevrolet’s EV business through a program that matches our expertise and strength with a rideshare platform that brings its own scale and reach.”

GM noted that company data suggests rideshare drivers can experience "significantly lower maintenance costs" when using a Bolt EV compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles

A spokesperson for the automaker told FOX Business that the Bolt starts at $37,495, including the delivery charge, and that the discount will offer the average Uber driver a savings of $2,500-$2,900 off the suggested retail price, depending on the plan chosen.

The agreement comes following Uber's commitment to invest $800 million in resources to help hundreds of thousands of its drivers transition to electric vehicles by 2025.

"Instead of going back to business as usual, Uber is taking this moment as an opportunity to reduce our environmental impact," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post Monday. "It’s our responsibility as the largest mobility platform in the world to more aggressively tackle the challenge of climate change. We want to do our part to build back better and drive a green recovery in our cities."

Uber is aiming to be a fully zero-emission platform by 2040, with 100% of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micromobility. The company is also aiming to reach net-zero emissions from its corporate operations and for 100% of its rides to take place in EVs in the United States, Canada, and Europe by 2030.

"All told, hitting these goals would put us a decade ahead of Paris Climate Agreement targets," Khosrowshahi added.

The move also builds on General Motors' series of commitments to help drivers transition towards all-electric. Last month, Cadillac unveiled the LYRIQ SUV, the luxury brand’s first fully electric vehicle.

The company also announced a partnership with EVgo in July to triple the size of the nation’s largest DC fast charging network over the next five years. GM said the partnership will add more than 2,700 new fast chargers at various public venues over the next five years.

In addition, GM said in March it would expand employee workplace charging with the addition of 3,500 new plugs at its facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

Meanwhile, the company is also investing $2.2 billion to turn its Detroit Hamtramck assembly plan into its first facility 100% devoted to electric vehicles. The plant will starting building the new GMC HUMMER EV in fall 2021.

Last year, GM announced the creation of Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture with LG Chem to mass-produce battery cells in Ohio for future battery-electric vehicles. The company also said it would be working with software developer Qmerit to create a more accessible at-home charging solution.

