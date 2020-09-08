Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

GM

General Motors to build Nikola Badger electric pickup

The Badger will be offered with both battery power and hydrogen fuel cell power

close
Nikola founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton explains why his company saw an opportunity to enter the hydrogen fuel cell truck market and expresses his excitement to be the first one on the market. He later talks about his company's plans to compete directly with Tesla.video

Nikola founder says his company 'just has to execute' now on hydrogen fuel cell trucks

Nikola founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton explains why his company saw an opportunity to enter the hydrogen fuel cell truck market and expresses his excitement to be the first one on the market. He later talks about his company's plans to compete directly with Tesla.

General Motors will manufacture an electric pickup designed by Arizona-based startup Nikola Motors, the companies announced Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The Nikola Badger is a full-size pickup with electric drive that will be offered with both battery power and hydrogen fuel cell power.

Nikola will exchange $2 billion in newly issued common stock, worth 11 percent of the company, for in-kind services and access to General Motors’ global safety-tested and validated parts and components, the companies said in a press release.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NKLANIKOLA CORPORATION35.55-0.58-1.61%
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.00+0.52+1.76%

“This strategic partnership with Nikola, an industry leading disrupter, continues the broader deployment of General Motors’ all-new Ultium battery and Hydrotec fuel cell systems,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said. “We are growing our presence in multiple high-volume EV segments while building scale to lower battery and fuel cell costs and increase profitability.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Badger will incorporate both GM's new Ultium battery and Hydrotec fuel cell technology, the latter of which has been tested by the U.S. Army in the Colorado ZH2 prototype truck. GM will also be the exclusive supplier of fuel cells for Nikola's class 7/8 commercial trucks outside of Europe.

General Motors is set to introduce an all-electric GMC HUMMER EV pickup with Ultium batteries in late 2021 and expects Badger production to begin by the end of 2022.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.