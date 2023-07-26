Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Gap names Mattel executive Richard Dickson as new CEO

Gap portfolio includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic. Athleta

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Gap Inc. on Wednesday announced that it's appointed Mattel executive Richard Dickson to become its next CEO.

Dickson, the chief operating officer at Mattel, will replace interim CEO Bob Martin on Aug. 22. He will be tasked with overseeing the global portfolio that includes Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta. 

"Richard has invaluable expertise in areas critical to the work Gap Inc. is doing to strengthen the company for the long term," lead independent director Mayo A. Shattuck III said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 