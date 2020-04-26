Gamemaker Hasbro to produce coronavirus face shields for health care workers

Gamemaker Hasbro announced Saturday that it will team up with Belgian-based card and board game manufacturer Cartamundi to produce 50,000 face shields per week for front-line health care workers at Massachusetts and Rhode Island hospitals battling coronavirus.

The personal protective equipment will be manufactured at Cartamundi's facility in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work together with our partners at Cartamundi to produce much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE), to directly assist the critical needs of front-line medical workers in our community," said Hasbro President and Chief Operating Officer John Frascotti. "Throughout this challenging time, Hasbro is committed to using our brands, our resources and our expertise to help make a difference."

In order to protect the manufacturing workers at its East Longmeadow facility, Cartamundi is providing personal protective equipment, medical screenings, temperature checks, plexiglass partitions and regular sanitization between shifts for employees on the production lines in accordance with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

"We are very proud that we’ve been able to shift our focus to design, engineer and manufacture essential face shields to donate to local health care workers as they fight COVID-19,” Cartamundi Executive Vice President Phillip Wauters said. “We plan to continue to produce this essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for the next several weeks as our communities continue to come together to bravely work through this crisis.”

According to Johns Hopkins University's latest update, there are more than 93,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 53,000 deaths in the United States. Massachusetts alone accounts for more than 53,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

Hasbro stock closed at $74.87 during Friday's trading session, up nearly 3 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HAS HASBRO INC. 74.87 +2.11 +2.90%

The company is set to report its first quarter earnings for 2020 on April 29 at 8 a.m. ET.

