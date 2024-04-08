'Friends' TV script from iconic episode to hit auction, Matthew Perry Foundation to receive portion of sale

A script from a memorable "Friends" episode is headed for auction as the seller commits to donating a percentage of the sale to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

The written work is up for grabs by Hanson Ross, an auction house located in the United Kingdom.

The script, from the Season 8, double-length finale of the popular American sitcom, is 76 pages long and is classified as a "table read" copy.

Ollie Locke, an English actor, is the current owner of the script after purchasing it at an auction before one of the cast members, Matthew Perry, died in October 2023.

Locke told Hanson Ross that he had been a fan of the show for years and always wanted to own a script.

"I watched 'Friends' right from the beginning, in our dorm at school in fact," he recalled.

Locke said that when Perry died six months ago, he wanted to do something special to help the Matthew Perry Foundation — an organization dedicated to helping people who struggle with addictions.

"It suddenly crossed my mind that I could do something special to help the Matthew Perry Foundation when I saw that another ‘Friends’ TV script had gone crazy at auction," Locke told Hanson Ross.

Although he said it will be "hard to part with it," Locke is excited to be donating a percentage of the money from the script sale to the organization.

"I hope, together, we can honor a legendary actor by supporting a cause that meant so much to him," Locke added.

The script, which is from the television episode, "The One Where Rachel Has A Baby," is signed by all six cast members, including Perry, and has original writings before the final edit — something Locke said is "very rare."

In the episode, which first aired in 2002, Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, gives birth to a baby girl that she shares with David Schwimmer’s character, Ross Geller.

Hanson Ross' Head of Operations Amanda Butler told Fox News Digital that her team has been "blown away" by the excitement surrounding items from "Friends" that recently sold at auction.

"As well as being an iconic, autographed script, the seller’s offer to donate some of the proceeds to the Matthew Perry Foundation is a wonderful gesture," she said.

Butler continued, "As well as the potential financial benefit, it shines the spotlight on the foundation’s important work."

Bidding for the script is now open and will go under the hammer at Hanson Ross in Royston, Hertfordshire, England, on April 12, with an estimated sale price of $5,000-$8,600.

Along with the script, the pop culture auction will include the sonogram of Rachel’s "baby," which was used in the same episode. The inclusion was consigned by a seller in Scotland and is expected to sell for over $650.

In January, two original scripts from the "Friends" episode "The One With Ross’s Wedding Part I" sold at a Hanson Ross auction for $31,700.

Two hundred and nineteen bidders attempted to purchase the script. The hopeful buyers were from the U.K., Germany, Spain, Australia, Ukraine, Dubai, Switzerland and the United States.

Butler said she hopes this new script offering will generate just as much excitement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Matthew Perry Foundation for comment.