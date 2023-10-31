Max streaming service attaches Matthew Perry memorial to 'Friends'

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max has included a memorial to the late actor Matthew Perry to its streaming of the sitcom "Friends."

The addition of the tribute to the streaming service’s "Friends" comes after the unexpected death of the 54-year-old at his residence in Los Angeles over the weekend. Fox News Digital reported, citing law enforcement sources, the actor who portrayed Chandler Bing appeared to have drowned.

In the full-screen graphic, Max showed a photo of Perry. Next to it, the platform put the words "In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023."

"Friends" viewers are shown the graphic before every season’s first episode starts playing. Variety and other entertainment outlets earlier reported on the tribute.

"We are truly saddened to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing," the streaming platform tweeted over the weekend. "We extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and fans."

Max has played "Friends" since the streaming platform bringing together HBO Max and Discovery+ content went live earlier in the year. Prior to that, it was on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery said in early August that the streaming subscribers it had across Max, HBO and Discovery+ at the end of the second-quarter amounted to 95.8 million.

In addition to the original "Friends" series, Perry participated in the "Friends: The Reunion" special in 2021, joining cast mates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

That program received 62 Emmy nominations, winning six.