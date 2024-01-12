Original ‘Friends’ TV scripts sell at auction for over $30,000 after 219 bidders attempt purchase

Two original scripts from a season four episode of "Friends" sold at auction for a shockingly high amount.

Hanson Ross, an auction house in Royston, England, prepared to auction off two original scripts from the late '90s, early 2000s television sitcom "Friends" — estimating the scripts to sell for at least $650.

On Jan. 12, the two scripts sold to one lucky online bidder for roughly $31,700.

Hanson Ross announced in a press release that 219 people from across the world placed advanced bids on the scripts.

Bidders were located in the U.K., the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, Ukraine, Dubai and Switzerland.

The seller was a 60-year-old retiree who used to work at Fountain Studios in the Wembley neighborhood of London, England, when the show came across the pond to film.

The seller told Hanson Ross that she used to work in administrative support and discovered the scripts, which were suspected to belong to one of the cast members, weeks after filming had taken place.

"I wasn’t sure what to do with them, so [I] just put them in my office drawer," she said.

After leaving the company the following year, she cleared out her desk by putting everything in a cardboard box — a box that ended up in a bedside drawer 25 years later.

While packing her things to prepare for a move, she found the old scripts and decided to sell them to a real "Friends" fan.

She told Hanson Ross that she almost threw them out, but decided to take them for evaluation at Hansons, an auction house that specializes in jewelry, fine art and collectibles in the U.K.

The scripts of the season four finale of "Friends" are from two episodes — "The One with Ross’s Wedding Part I" and "The One with Ross’s Wedding Part."

The episodes are most known for the moment when Ross accidentally says, "I, Ross, take thee, Rachel" — instead of his bride-to-be's name — and when the audience first glimpses Chandler and Monica’s budding romance.

Hanson Ross head of operations Amanda Butler said in a media statement that the bidders "went crazy for these scripts."

"I just can’t believe the result and the impact this find has had," she said.

She continued, "We’ve all been flabbergasted — including the seller. She came to the saleroom to watch the drama unfold, and she was shell-shocked!"

The bundled auction items included a standby ticket to filming at Fountain Studios on April 2, 1998, two DVDs of the fourth and fifth seasons, as well as a yellow cab sticker, a keyring and a "Friends" London hoodie — allegedly given to the production crew during taping.