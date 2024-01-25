Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Original ‘Star Wars’ script up for auction nearly 50 years after it was left at Harrison Ford's London home

The "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" script includes deletes scenes and Han Solo's first appearance

A script from the original mid-1970s "Star Wars" movie is going up for sale at an auction house in the United Kingdom. 

Harrison Ford, who starred as Han Solo in the original "Star Wars," accidentally left a script from the movie in his London flat in 1976, according to the auction house. 

The married couple who are auctioning off the script were homeowners of the apartment where Ford stayed. They found the fourth draft script once he moved out, according to a press release from the auction house.

At the time, the homeowners lived on the bottom floor of the space in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London.

Ford was renting the top two floors of the flat during the filming of what would become "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope."

Star Wars script

Harrison Ford's script from the 1976 "Star Wars" original movie is going up for auction and is expected to sell for nearly $13,000.  (Excalibur Auctions / Fox News)

The auction house reported that he would often spend time with the couple while getting to know them.

The couple found the script years ago but have now decided to put it up for auction with Excalibur Auctions on Feb. 17. 

The script is unbound and incomplete — it's thought to be the fourth of five revised drafts.

Star Wars script

Excalibur Auctions obtained the script from the landlords of an apartment that Harrison Ford lived in while shooting the film in 1976.  (Excalibur Auctions / Fox News)

Within the script are scenes and characters that were eventually cut from the film, Excalibur Auctions states. 

The script noted Han Solo’s first appearance on page 56 — and the chasm scene on page 88.

Excalibur Auctions is expecting the script to go for up to $13,000 during the Collectors’ Cavern Auction next month. 

Other notable items from Ford’s apartment are also up for auction in a lot.

Star Wars scripts page 68

The script includes Han Solo's first appearance in the original "Star Wars" movie, along with other details that didn't make the final cut.  (Excalibur Auctions / Fox News)

A pair of shooting schedules from March 8, 1976, and April 23, 1976, are also for sale, plus a call sheet and different notes. 

One item for sale is a handwritten note by Ford, which includes the words, "Browns Hotel, Dover St. Sunday 8th, Robert Watts, Roast Beef." It appears to be for a meeting set between Ford and film producer Robert Watts, the auction house said.

Another auction lot item is a typed letter from Ford’s agent discussing contracts and future films, as Excalibur Auctions noted.

Harrison Ford in Star Wars

American actor Harrison Ford, as Hans Solo, on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" in 1976.  (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The sellers told Excalibur Auctions that they had many soon-to-be famous visitors at the apartment, including Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, and Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" movies. 

They said Ford was an "ideal tenant" and that the summer of 1976 was "a great time."

The couple also noted that Ford would have drinks with them in the garden and even attended their son’s birthday party while he was living in the London home — saying "it really was a fun time."

Excalibur Auctions auctioneer Jonathan Torode said the sale of the "Star Wars" script is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Star Wars script and Harrison Ford

A script from the original "Star Wars" movie is up for auction after Harrison Ford apparently left one behind in an apartment he rented in London.  (Excalibur Auctions/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The touching backstory to these items adds even more appeal for avid ‘Star Wars’ fans, and we anticipate huge interest from around the globe," he said. 

For more information on how to bid on the script, letters or other rare items, anyone can visit excaliburauctions.com.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.