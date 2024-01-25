Original ‘Star Wars’ script up for auction nearly 50 years after it was left at Harrison Ford's London home

A script from the original mid-1970s "Star Wars" movie is going up for sale at an auction house in the United Kingdom.

Harrison Ford, who starred as Han Solo in the original "Star Wars," accidentally left a script from the movie in his London flat in 1976, according to the auction house.

The married couple who are auctioning off the script were homeowners of the apartment where Ford stayed. They found the fourth draft script once he moved out, according to a press release from the auction house.

‘STAR WARS’ TOY COLLECTION SELLS FOR NEARLY $350K IN SHOCKING AUCTION MOMENT

At the time, the homeowners lived on the bottom floor of the space in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London.

Ford was renting the top two floors of the flat during the filming of what would become "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope."

The auction house reported that he would often spend time with the couple while getting to know them.

MASSIVE ‘STAR WARS’ COLLECTION EXPECTED TO GET OVER $90K AT AUCTION

The couple found the script years ago but have now decided to put it up for auction with Excalibur Auctions on Feb. 17.

The script is unbound and incomplete — it's thought to be the fourth of five revised drafts.

Within the script are scenes and characters that were eventually cut from the film, Excalibur Auctions states.

The script noted Han Solo’s first appearance on page 56 — and the chasm scene on page 88.

‘STAR WARS' X-WING MODEL USED IN MOVIE SELLS FOR MORE THAN $3 MILLION

Excalibur Auctions is expecting the script to go for up to $13,000 during the Collectors’ Cavern Auction next month.

Other notable items from Ford’s apartment are also up for auction in a lot.

A pair of shooting schedules from March 8, 1976, and April 23, 1976, are also for sale, plus a call sheet and different notes.

One item for sale is a handwritten note by Ford, which includes the words, "Browns Hotel, Dover St. Sunday 8th, Robert Watts, Roast Beef." It appears to be for a meeting set between Ford and film producer Robert Watts, the auction house said.

STAR WARS' PRINCESS LEIA WHITE GOWN UP FOR AUCTION

Another auction lot item is a typed letter from Ford’s agent discussing contracts and future films, as Excalibur Auctions noted.

The sellers told Excalibur Auctions that they had many soon-to-be famous visitors at the apartment, including Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, and Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" movies.

They said Ford was an "ideal tenant" and that the summer of 1976 was "a great time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The couple also noted that Ford would have drinks with them in the garden and even attended their son’s birthday party while he was living in the London home — saying "it really was a fun time."

Excalibur Auctions auctioneer Jonathan Torode said the sale of the "Star Wars" script is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"The touching backstory to these items adds even more appeal for avid ‘Star Wars’ fans, and we anticipate huge interest from around the globe," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

For more information on how to bid on the script, letters or other rare items, anyone can visit excaliburauctions.com.