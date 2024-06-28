Expand / Collapse search
Published

Fresh spinach products recalled after testing positive for listeria

Over 40 products are impacted by the recall

More than 40 fresh spinach products are being recalled after testing revealed the presence of listeria, according to federal health officials. 

Solata Foods LLC of Newburgh, New York, issued a recall for its "Fresh Spinach" over concerns that it may be contaminated with the organism, which can sometimes lead to serious and fatal infections, according to the notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

Testing from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of the organism in a 9-ounce package of Bogopa fresh spinach, according to the recall. The company has already halted production of that product. 

All of the fresh spinach products, which come in different sizes, were distributed to local retailers.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall but consumers that have the product should return it for a refund, the company said. 

Spinach

Baby spinach on stoneware plates and fabric on a wooden background. (Eddy Buttarelli/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

When eating food contaminated with the bacteria, people can develop listeriosis, which can last from days to several weeks, depending on the severity. 

Mild symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In more severe cases, people may suffer from things such as a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, according to the FDA. 

However, it can be fatal in young children, elderly individuals and those who have a compromised immune system. An infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, health officials said. 