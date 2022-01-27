Frank's RedHot announces edible NFT ahead of Super Bowl

Finally, an NFT that’s edible.

More and more companies are adding NFTs to their advertising and promotional portfolios. One hot sauce company, however, is looking to make an NFT that people can eat.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Frank’s RedHot announced that it will be launching a spoof cryptocurrency that fans can try to collect. In a press release, the company explained that the fan who is able to build up the largest collection of this hot sauce-themed coin will win an actual NFT.

The company will also be producing an edible replica of the NFT, which will also be awarded to the winner.

MCDONALD'S RESPONDS TO ELON MUSK'S CRYPTO PROPOSAL

The promotion will run from Jan. 27 and will continue through the end of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. Not surprisingly, the big game is a big day for the company since buffalo wings are a popular snack for the game.

The Frank’s RedHot cryptocurrency is called Bonecoin. Fans can accumulate the digital coins by taking pictures of leftover bones from chicken wings and uploading them to Bonecoin.com.

The press release also confirmed that Bonecoin is not meant to be a real cryptocurrency and is only a spoof created for this contest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Alia Kemet, VP of Creative & Digital, McCormick, said, "Frank's RedHot keeps a pulse on the latest trends, and we are particularly excited about giving fans the opportunity to tap into the NFT space in a saucy and interactive way. We're excited to be a first to offer an edible NFT, or what we're calling an eNFT. What better way to enjoy football than with your own Frank's wing art – both digital and edible."