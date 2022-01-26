McDonald's responds to Elon Musk's crypto proposal

There's always a new cryptocurrency popping up.

Elon Musk recently announced that if McDonald’s starts accepting Dogecoin, he would eat a Happy Meal on TV. Apparently, McDonald’s got the message, but it's looking to get a better offer.

McDonald’s tweeted a response to the Tesla CEO that said it would only start accepting Dogecoin if "Tesla accepts grimacecoin."

The message was accompanied by an image of a purple coin with Grimace's face on it.

While several crypto coins have been minted in the last day with names similar to grimacecoin, McDonald’s has not announced any intentions to launch an official coin itself.

McDonald's response is likely a tongue-in-cheek response to Musk's offer, but several businesses have started accepting cryptocurrencies for payment. These businesses include AMC, Visa, Paypal and Amazon's Whole Foods.

This is not the first time Musk has publicly supported Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency was originally created as a meme coin and was intended to be a joke. The coin picked up steam, however, and has increased and decreased in value over the past year.

Prior to Musk’s Happy Meal announcement, Dogecoin was trading at about $0.13. Since then, it has risen to about $0.15.

Fox Business reported earlier this year that Tesla would start accepting Dogecoin as payment for some merchandise. Customers were able to purchase some Tesla merch with the cryptocurrency, including an item called the Giga Texas Belt Buckle."

Musk also promoted Dogecoin during an appearance on "SNL" last year.