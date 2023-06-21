Fourth of July domestic airfare dips, offering relief to travelers

Domestic airfare for the Fourth of July has dropped significantly since this time last year, according to a recent report from travel app Hopper.

Tickets for trips over the holiday are sitting at $300 per round trip, according to Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper. That's down 27% from last year. In fact, fares for the holiday weekend are more in line with 2019 prices.

It's a different story for international trawlers – specifically those venturing off to Europe – who will face the highest ticket fares in six years.

According to the data, round-trip airfare to Europe is averaging $1,370 per ticket, up 33% or about $340 per ticket from 2019 prices.

For those who want to travel abroad on a budget, they can head to Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean, where ticket prices are less than half the cost of a trip to Europe or Asia, according to Berg.

With cheaper fares, demand for domestic trips is expected to surge around the holiday with more than 24 million passengers expected to depart from airports nationwide between June 29 and July 5.

More than 3.7 million people are expected to depart on the Thursday and Friday before the holiday weekend alone.

The busiest airports are expected to be Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles, with more than a million passengers departing over the holiday, according to Berg.

Aside from lower airfare, domestic travelers can also expect hotel rates in line with last year, about $97 per night, according to the data.

They can also rent a car for $47 per day on average, down 25% since this time last year, the data showed.