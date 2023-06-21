Expand / Collapse search
Fourth of July domestic airfare dips, offering relief to travelers

Airfare for trips from the US to Europe over the Fourth of July is the highest it's been in 6 years

Domestic airfare for the Fourth of July has dropped significantly since this time last year, according to a recent report from travel app Hopper. 

Tickets for trips over the holiday are sitting at $300 per round trip, according to Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper. That's down 27% from last year. In fact, fares for the holiday weekend are more in line with 2019 prices.  

It's a different story for international trawlers – specifically those venturing off to Europe – who will face the highest ticket fares in six years. 

SUMMER TRAVEL: FAA ACTIVATES MORE DIRECT ROUTES TO CUT DOWN ON DELAYS, ENHANCE SAFETY

According to the data, round-trip airfare to Europe is averaging $1,370 per ticket, up 33% or about $340 per ticket from 2019 prices. 

For those who want to travel abroad on a budget, they can head to Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean, where ticket prices are less than half the cost of a trip to Europe or Asia, according to Berg.

TSA line

Travelers go through security at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.  ( David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

With cheaper fares, demand for domestic trips is expected to surge around the holiday with more than 24 million passengers expected to depart from airports nationwide between June 29 and July 5. 

UNITED ADDS MORE INTERNATIONAL ROUTES THIS SUMMER DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

More than 3.7 million people are expected to depart on the Thursday and Friday before the holiday weekend alone. 

American Airlines airplanes parked at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport

American Airlines airplanes parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in New York, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The busiest airports are expected to be Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles, with more than a million passengers departing over the holiday, according to Berg. 

Aside from lower airfare, domestic travelers can also expect hotel rates in line with last year, about $97 per night, according to the data. 

They can also rent a car for $47 per day on average, down 25% since this time last year, the data showed.