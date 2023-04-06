United adds more international routes this summer due to strong demand

United Airlines is adding nearly two dozen new routes this summer in order to meet "soaring overseas travel demand."

The Chicago-based carrier announced Thursday that it's flying to 114 international cities this summer – including nearly 25 new routes – and expanding its flying by 25% compared with 2022 as demand for travel outside the U.S. continues to surge.

International bookings on United are already up 15% in March compared with the same period in 2022, according to the carrier's booking data.

Among the changes, United will add new service to Malaga, Dubai, and Stockholm. The carrier will have almost two dozen daily flights to London's Heathrow Airport and also provide service to Amman, the Azores, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife.

There will also be additional flights to Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Shannon, Edinburgh and Naples. United also noted that there will be additional flights to Australia, twice daily flights from San Francisco to Seoul, service from San Francisco to Hong Kong and 10 daily transpacific flights to Tokyo-Haneda, Tokyo-Narita and Osaka.

The news comes after United and Delta said they project record profit margins from the transatlantic market during the summer, according to Reuters.

Although cost pressures haven't eased for the travel industry, Americans have proven they are willing to travel no matter the cost.

According to travel app Hopper, "airlines and hotels alike have reported continued, surging demand for travel even despite increasing economic concerns and inflation."

On top of that, the State Department recently announced that its experiencing "unprecedented demand" in American applications for passports, which is causing a backlog.

The federal agency warned that it could take more than four months to receive a passport given that it's receiving roughly 500,000 passport applications a week – a 30% to 40% increase from last year.