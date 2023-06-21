Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Former Google CEO Schmidt pays $67 million for Russian's superyacht

The Alfa Nero, acquired by ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, is only one of many yachts seized around the world after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

close
Sen. Rick Scott discusses Zelenskyy’s Zoom call with Congress and what the U.S. should do to further help Ukraine on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ video

Putin and Russian oligarchs need to ‘be held accountable’: Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott discusses Zelenskyy’s Zoom call with Congress and what the U.S. should do to further help Ukraine on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt won an auction in Antigua to acquire the seized Superyacht Alfa Nero for $67.6 million, as first reported by Bloomberg.

superyacht Alfa Nero

The superyacht Alfa Nero is seen docked in Falmouth Harbour in Saint Paul Parish, Antigua, on April 20, 2023. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Alfa Nero was built by the same shipbuilding company, Oceanco, that built the Koru, the world's tallest sailing yacht, which Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are currently enjoying.

Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in a bikini aboard their yacht

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez appear on the superyacht Koru while at anchor in Portofino, Italy, on June 12, 2023. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA / Mega)

BEZOS AND SANCHEZ'S ENGAGEMENT CRUISE IN PHOTOS

Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt, former chairman and CEO of Google, visits FOX Business Network Studios in New York City on April 16, 2019. (John Lamparski/Getty Images / Getty Images)

EX-GOOGLE CHIEF BUILT 'OLIGARCH-STYLE EMPIRE' TO INFLUENCE AI, BIDEN WHITE HOUSE AND PUBLIC POLICY: REPORT

Oceanco called the Alfa Nero "one of the world's most iconic and highly awarded yachts."

The superyacht Alfa Nero

The Alfa Nero had an original price tag of $120 million. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The yacht features the first-ever "statement pool," which converts to a helipad or dance floor, depending on the owner's mood. 

An office onboard the yacht Alfa Nero

An office on the superyacht Alfa Nero. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The yacht previously belonged to Andrey Guryev, a Russian oligarch who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SEIZED SUPERYACHT OWNED BY RUSSIAN OLIGARCH ARRIVES IN HAWAII FLYING AMERICAN FLAG

A bedroom onboard the superyacht.

A bedroom on the superyacht Alfa Nero. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Schmidt is worth an estimated $25 billion after running Google during a period of high growth as CEO between 2001 and 2011 and executive chairman from 2011 to 2015. 

div id="embed">

Alphabet

.

Schmidt declined to comment to FOX Business. 

A chair on the bridge of a super yacht.

A chair on the bridge of the superyacht Alfa Nero. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Alfa Nero had an original price tag of $120 million. While the $67.6 million price tag may come across as a steal, the rule of thumb for the cost to run and maintain a superyacht annually is one tenth the purchase price. Schmidt will likely pay upwards of $12 million per year to crew, fuel, and maintain the 267-foot behemoth.

A pool on the back of the superyacht Alfa Nero

An infinity pool, which converts via hydraulics into a helipad, on the Alfa Nero. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

PUTIN'S ALLEGED $700M SUPERYACHT SEIZED IN ITALY

Stowed chairs on superyacht

Stowed chairs on the deck of the superyacht Alfa Nero. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The superyacht's light control panel

An outside light control panel on the superyacht Alfa Nero. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

RUSSIAN ENERGY OLIGARCH IGOR SECHIN'S SUPER YACHT SEIZED IN FRANCE

The superyacht Alfa Nero's bridge

The bridge of the superyacht Alfa Nero. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

RUSSIAN OLIGARCH ALISHER USMANOV’S $600M YACHT SEIZED IN GERMANY: REPORTS

Covered deck furniture on the superyacht

Covered deck furniture on the superyacht Alfa Nero. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)