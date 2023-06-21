Former Google CEO Schmidt pays $67 million for Russian's superyacht

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt won an auction in Antigua to acquire the seized Superyacht Alfa Nero for $67.6 million, as first reported by Bloomberg.

The Alfa Nero was built by the same shipbuilding company, Oceanco, that built the Koru, the world's tallest sailing yacht, which Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are currently enjoying.

Oceanco called the Alfa Nero "one of the world's most iconic and highly awarded yachts."

The yacht features the first-ever "statement pool," which converts to a helipad or dance floor, depending on the owner's mood.

The yacht previously belonged to Andrey Guryev, a Russian oligarch who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schmidt is worth an estimated $25 billion after running Google during a period of high growth as CEO between 2001 and 2011 and executive chairman from 2011 to 2015.

Schmidt declined to comment to FOX Business.

The Alfa Nero had an original price tag of $120 million. While the $67.6 million price tag may come across as a steal, the rule of thumb for the cost to run and maintain a superyacht annually is one tenth the purchase price. Schmidt will likely pay upwards of $12 million per year to crew, fuel, and maintain the 267-foot behemoth.

