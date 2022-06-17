Expand / Collapse search
Seized superyacht owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Hawaii flying American flag

The U.S. government took control of the $325 million boat after winning a legal battle in Fiji

The superyacht Amadea, linked to Russian oligarch Sueiman Kerimov, arrived in Hawaii Thursday flying an American flag.

The $325 million vessel was sailed to Honolulu Harbor after the U.S. won a legal battle in Fiji allowing it to take control of the luxury boat.

Hawaii Superyacht Russia

The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor flying a U.S. flag after the U.S. last week won a legal battle in Fiji to take the $325 millio ((AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy))

The yacht is about the length of a football field and features a live lobster tank, a hand-painted piano, a swimming pool and a large helipad.

The FBI said it was able to link the Amadea to Kerimov after a search warrant in Fiji turned up emails showing that his children were on the ship this year. The FBI says Kerimov bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies.

A lawyer representing the company who appears as the owner of the Amadea on paper claimed a different wealthy Russian owns the boat who, unlike Kerimov, is not facing sanctions, according to the Associated Press.

The superyacht Amadea

The Russian-owned superyacht Amadea is pictured flying an American flag while it is moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. ((AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy))

The U.S. government has also obtained warrants to seize Boeing and Gulfstream jets owned by another Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich obtained the jets, a Boeing 786-8 Dreamliner jet and Gulfstream G650ER, by flaunting U.S. sanctions. The pair of U.S.-made planes flew to Russia without an export license.

Abramovich is linked to the jets through a complicated series of shell companies in the U.S. and across the globe.

The superyacht Amadea

The superyacht Amadea is docked in Honolulu. ((AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy))

The Boeing, which remains in Dubai, is estimated to be worth an estimated $350 million after customizations, while the Gulfstream, which is in Moscow, is worth roughly $60 million.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.