Seized superyacht owned by Russian oligarch arrives in Hawaii flying American flag

The superyacht Amadea, linked to Russian oligarch Sueiman Kerimov, arrived in Hawaii Thursday flying an American flag.

The $325 million vessel was sailed to Honolulu Harbor after the U.S. won a legal battle in Fiji allowing it to take control of the luxury boat.

The yacht is about the length of a football field and features a live lobster tank, a hand-painted piano, a swimming pool and a large helipad.

The FBI said it was able to link the Amadea to Kerimov after a search warrant in Fiji turned up emails showing that his children were on the ship this year. The FBI says Kerimov bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies.

A lawyer representing the company who appears as the owner of the Amadea on paper claimed a different wealthy Russian owns the boat who, unlike Kerimov, is not facing sanctions, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. government has also obtained warrants to seize Boeing and Gulfstream jets owned by another Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich .

Abramovich obtained the jets, a Boeing 786-8 Dreamliner jet and Gulfstream G650ER, by flaunting U.S. sanctions. The pair of U.S.-made planes flew to Russia without an export license.

Abramovich is linked to the jets through a complicated series of shell companies in the U.S. and across the globe.

The Boeing, which remains in Dubai, is estimated to be worth an estimated $350 million after customizations, while the Gulfstream, which is in Moscow, is worth roughly $60 million.

