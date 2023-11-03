Former ‘American Idol’ contestant’s backpack catches fire on JetBlue flight: 'Scariest moment of my life'

A former "American Idol" contestant shared the terrifying moment on a JetBlue flight when he was "jolted awake" after his bag had suddenly caught fire before takeoff.

Video from American Idol contestant Jimmy Levy captured the chaotic moments after crew members and passengers on board JetBlue Flight 1401 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) helped put his backpack Monday.

In an Instagram post, Levy said he had "just faced one of the scariest moments of my life."

The singer said that he had fallen asleep prior to takeoff when he was suddenly awakened by a "sudden and terrifying wave of heat, seemingly shooting towards my face."

Levy said that as his eyes fluttered open, he immediately noticed that his backpack, which he had stored underneath his seat for takeoff, was "now in an exploding and floating ball of fire."

Before the flight attendants could assist, Levy said that he "pushed it to the ground and began stomping on it" to prevent the fire from spreading.

With the help of the flight staff and water, the fire was contained.

Video from Levy shows flight attendants frantically pouring water on the red backpack.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, JetBlue said that everyone was forced to evacuate from the plane.

Further investigation revealed that a portable charger caused the backpack to catch on fire.

"On Monday, October 30, JetBlue flight 1401 with scheduled service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) was evacuated while at the gate before takeoff due to a customer’s malfunctioning electronic device or battery," JetBlue said. "Our crew immediately responded and addressed the situation."

The airline said that no one was injured during the incident.

Levy said that he had a few burns on his hands, but thanked God for his life and the safety of everyone on the flight.

The musician added that he is "convinced" that the situation was a spiritual attack "from the pits of hell."

"I am convinced that this entire scenario was a spiritual attack from the pits of hell and I rebuke it in then name of Jesus! I thank God for my life and the safety of my family and everyone else on that flight! I’m grateful that we were still on the ground when it occurred," Levy wrote in his Instagram post. "This will only make my faith stronger. No weapon formed against anyone reading this shall prosper in Jesus name!"