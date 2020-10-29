Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford’s ‘big deal’ electric Transit van debuts Nov. 12

The E-Transit will be built in Kansas

close
Ford Americas &amp; International Markets Group President Kumar Galhotra discusses U.S. manufacturing and its investment in building an all-electric F-150 in the coming years. video

Ford executive: All-electric F-150 will be our most powerful truck

Ford Americas & International Markets Group President Kumar Galhotra discusses U.S. manufacturing and its investment in building an all-electric F-150 in the coming years.

Ford CEO Jim Farley admits that the company’s upcoming electric cargo van is not as “dramatic as a $100,000 retail off-roader” (AKA: the GMC HUMMER EV), but says it’s a “really big deal for the Ford Motor Company.”

Continue Reading Below

Ford Prepares to Unveil E-Transit on Nov. 12

The E-Transit that will be revealed on Nov. 12 is aimed at delivery companies looking to transition their fleets to zero-emission vehicles.

“Many, many of our small and medium-sized business owners are now asking for all-electric solution. And we also think the quality of the product will be a benefit for our European customers as well,” Farley said during Ford’s Q3 earnings call.

The Transit is currently available with a variety of internal combustion engines. (Ford)

According to Ford’s latest contract with the UAW, the E-Transit will be built in Kansas alongside internal combustion engine-powered versions of the Transit, which is currently the best-selling commercial van in both the U.S. and Western Europe.

FORD FAMILY MEMBER DONATING 'SOLD OUT' BRONCO TO ST. JUDE'S CHARITY

Specifications like power and range have not yet been announced, but Ford has confirmed that it will be offered in cargo, cutaway and chassis cab versions.

The E-Transit will debut as a 2022 model year vehicle and won’t be the only one in the segment.

Electric vehicle startup Rivian – in which Ford holds a $500 million investment – will be launching a van next year designed in partnership with Amazon, which also holds a stake in the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE