GMC HUMMER EV first year of production already 'sold out'

The first year of GMC HUMMER EV production was spoken for about as quickly as the truck can accelerate.

Reservations for the 1,000 hp electric SUV filled up in about an hour after the books opened up Tuesday night. However, GM hasn’t said how many of the trucks it plans to build for the 2022 model year and the refundable reservations required just a $100 deposit.

What we do know is that the only model that will be available is the fully-loaded Edition 1, which has a starting price of $112,595 and a three-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain capable of accelerating the monster truck to 60 mph in a lightning-quick three seconds.

The frenzy is similar to that around the new Ford Bronco, which saw 3,500 limited First Edition models scooped up on the first day and a second batch of 3,500 that was added gone just as quickly.

A First Edition of the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E was also ‘sold out’ on day one, but, as with the hummer, the exact amount that was made available was not revealed.

GM is still accepting reservations for future models, which start with the $99,990 EV3X in fall 2022 and will be followed by the $89,990 EV2X in spring 2023 and the $79,990 EV2 in spring 2024.

