Ford family member donating 'sold out' 2021 Bronco to St. Jude’s charity auction

Ford Motor Company scion Calvin Ford and his wife, Sarah, are donating a 2021 Ford Bronco to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The blue, fully loaded, two-door SUV is one of 7,000 limited-production First Edition models that were spoken for within minutes of being made available for reservations earlier this year.

Ford is the great-great-grandson of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford and the son of current board member Edsel Ford II. He has previously held positions at the automaker and is currently the director of client relations and emerging markets at private jet charter company Pentastar Aviation, which is owned by his father.

Sarah Ford said in a release that they decided to donate the Bronco “because it is a symbol of the Ford brand of legacy and commitment. Our hope is that the Bronco will generate thousands of dollars so we can continue to fund the life-saving treatment and research St. Jude does today and will continue to do until children everywhere do not have to lose their lives to cancer.”

The charitable foundation and Memphis hospital were founded by entertainer and Michigan native Danny Thomas in 1962 and today provide free medical care for young patients facing catastrophic diseases.

“Detroit holds a special place in our hearts for being the city where Danny Thomas first prayed to St. Jude Thaddeus and vowed to build a shrine in his name,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Detroit is rich in history and legacy, and we are deeply appreciative of this passionate community which through several generations since the founding of St. Jude has demonstrated its longstanding commitment to our lifesaving mission.”

The First Edition Bronco has a starting price of $60,800, and bids are being accepted on Charitybuzz through Oct. 29.

