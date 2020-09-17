Ford unveils electric F-150 factory plan, says business is 'roaring back'

Ford is breaking ground today on the factory that will build its groundbreaking first electric F-150.

Continue Reading Below

The event coincides with the start of production at the automaker’s historic Rouge Complex of the redesigned 2021 F-150, which begins deliveries this fall.

GM FACES UNEXPECTED BILLS AS INDIA-CHINA TENSIONS DELAY SALE OF INDIA PLANT

The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center will add 300 employees to the Dearborn, Mich., facility dedicated to manufacturing the battery-powered model.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 7.01 -0.01 -0.14%

“We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150,” executive chairman Bill Ford said in prepared remarks highlighting Ford’s investment in American manufacturing, including the $700 million earmarked for the new F-150 lineup.

CARMAKER MCLAREN SELLING ITS FUTURISTIC $250 MILLION HEADQUARTERS TO RAISE CASH

“This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work,” he said.

Production of the all-electric F-150 is scheduled to begin in mid-2022. Ford said Thursday that it will be the most powerful F-150 ever and provide its owners with 40% lower lifetime operating costs, thanks to the efficiency and expected reduced maintenance costs of the electric powertrain.

Bill Ford said “it’s legit” during an exclusive interview with "Fox and Friends."

“We have to come out of the box really strong with this vehicle.”

Ford also struck an upbeat tone about the state of the car industry, which he said has come “roaring back” in recent weeks, and said the company is running at pre-COVID levels.

“If you think of it, in some ways, the car and the truck is personal PPE, really. People feel very safe in their own vehicles,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE