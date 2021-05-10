Ford to unveil all-electric F-150 Lightning on May 19

Ford will unveil its new all-electric F-150 Lightning truck at 9:30 p.m. on May 19 at the automaker's global headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

"Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning," Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a news release. "America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric."

According to Farley, the F-150 lightening can power your home during an outage, is even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck and will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.

The reveal will be broadcast live across more than 30 physical and digital destinations, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and sites in New York City's Times Square and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Ford will begin production on the new F-150 Lightning next spring.

"The truck of the future will be built with quality and a commitment to sustainability by Ford-UAW workers at the Ford Rouge Complex -- the cathedral of American manufacturing and our most advanced plant," Farley added.

The ‘Lightning’ name has previously been used on high-performance versions of the F-150 , most recently in 2004. Farley said last year that the Lightning will be a real truck for real truck buyers.

"Simply put, this isn’t a gimmick. It’s a workhorse, not a showhorse destined for a shiny garage filled with four other luxury cars. It’s not for never-nevers -- never tow, never haul – it’s for serious truck owners," he said.

The new F-150 isn't the only full-size electric pickup that will hit the market. Lordstown Motors' Endurance pickup, GMC's Hummer EV and Tesla's Cybertruck are all currently scheduled to enter production later this year.

Fox News' Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.