Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ford recalling 617K Explorer SUVs to secure roof rail covers

Part can come off while driving

Ford is recalling 616,967 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. due to the possibility of their roof rail covers coming loose while the vehicles are in motion.

The 2019 Ford Explorer Sport is among the models affected by the recall. (Ford)

The action affects 2016-2019 model year Explorers configured with the Base, Police, XLT, or Sport trim level with Black painted, Absolute Black painted, or Silver-painted covers, according to the recall notice.

The automaker said the vehicles will be inspected and installed with additional retention pins to address the problem.

Ford estimates that 9% of the Explorers have the issue and that wind noise, squeaks and rattles may indicate to owners that their vehicle is at risk.

Owners will be notified beginning June 28.

The Explorer was fully redesigned in 2020 and is currently Ford's second-best-selling model.