Ford recalling 617K Explorer SUVs to secure roof rail covers

Ford is recalling 616,967 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. due to the possibility of their roof rail covers coming loose while the vehicles are in motion.

The action affects 2016-2019 model year Explorers configured with the Base, Police, XLT, or Sport trim level with Black painted, Absolute Black painted, or Silver-painted covers, according to the recall notice.

The automaker said the vehicles will be inspected and installed with additional retention pins to address the problem.

Ford estimates that 9% of the Explorers have the issue and that wind noise, squeaks and rattles may indicate to owners that their vehicle is at risk.

Owners will be notified beginning June 28.

The Explorer was fully redesigned in 2020 and is currently Ford's second-best-selling model.