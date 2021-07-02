Ford sales plummet in June amid chip shortage

Ford sales were down 26.9% in June compared to last year as the automaker deals with inventory issues brought on by the semiconductor chip shortage affecting the industry.

Sales of its most profitable F-Series trucks dropped 29.9% even as overall transaction prices hit a record $47,800 average across the Ford and Lincoln brands.

Ford this week announced temporary closures at nine plants in July and August due to the parts supply issues.

Ford sales for the first half of the year are up 4.9% to 996,661, placing it third behind General Motors and Toyota and just ahead of Stellantis, which has 954,963 across its brands so far in 2021.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Deliveries of Ford's hybrid and electric models increased 117 percent for the month and set a half-year record of 56,570 vehicles.