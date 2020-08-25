Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Ford recalls 500+ Explorer, Lincoln Aviator vehicles for airbag, seatback module torque issue

The vehicles may have fasteners with incorrect torque on the side airbag

close
Ford CFO Tom Stone outlines how important these new releases are to the company and how they've well positioned to deliver the new vehicles to customers despite the pandemic.video

Ford launches new Bronco, F-150 amid coronavirus

Ford CFO Tom Stone outlines how important these new releases are to the company and how they've well positioned to deliver the new vehicles to customers despite the pandemic.

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 500 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator 2020 model vehicles that may have fasteners with incorrect torque on the side airbag or the seatback module attachments.

Continue Reading Below

FORD RECALLING 488K US VEHICLES OVER FRONT BRAKE HOSE ISSUE

The company noted that if the side airbag and seatback module are not fully secured, it could affect the trajectory of the airbag's deployment and may prevent or delay the airbag cushion from positioning correctly, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

2020 Ford Explorer (Photo courtesy of Ford)

The company added that it is "not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition."

FORD RECALLS MIDSIZE SUVs TO FIX POSSIBLE BRAKE FLUID LEAKS

The vehicles being recalled include 491 vehicles built in the U.S. and federal territories, 34 built in Canada, and three built in Mexico. The 2020 Explorer vehicles affected by the recall were built at Chicago assembly plants between Nov. 19, 2019, and June 4, 2020 while 2020 Lincoln Aviator models were built between April 11, 2019, and June 8, 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford recommends taking the car to a local dealer immediately in order to remove the front seatback panels from one or both front seats and verify the proper torque on the fasteners.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS