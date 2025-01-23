Ford recalls over 272K vehicles due to battery failure issues

Ford is recalling more than 272,000 vehicles because the 12-volt batteries may have internal issues causing them to fail unexpectedly while driving.

According to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles and 2022-2023 Ford Mavericks have been affected by the recall.

The agency said the car's battery may have problems related to its internal connections or parts that hold the battery together. The issue could cause the car to fail to start after an automatic stop or start. The car could also stall when slowing to a stop, according to NHTSA.

Drivers may also lose power to 12-volt accessories like hazard lights.

As of Nov. 20, Ford was not aware of any accidents, fires or injuries related to the battery issue. However, the agency warned that the issue could increase the risk of a crash.

The automaker was first notified of the issue in September 2024 when it received an informal inquiry from NHTSA's Office of Defect Investigation related to 19 reports alleging a loss of power. The issue was brought to Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group in October 2024.

The car manufacturer reviewed the supplier process and maintenance records in order to determine the population of affected parts. The company determined that the suspect 12-volt batteries were introduced into production on Feb. 5, 2020, and removed from production on Oct. 20, 2022.

NHTSA said owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their vehicle inspected for the presence of a Ford Absorbed Glass Mat 12V battery. If they don't have one, it will be installed for free.

Vehicle owners who may have addressed the issue before the recall "may be eligible for reimbursement, in accordance with the recall reimbursement plan on file with NHTSA," the agency said.