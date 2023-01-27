Ford recalls 462K vehicles over rear camera display failure

Ford is recalling 462,000 vehicles worldwide because of an issue with video output that prevents the rearview camera image from displaying.

The automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles that have 360-degree cameras.

The total number of vehicles being recalled includes more than 382,000 in the U.S.

Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes allegedly resulting from blue screen symptoms, as well as more than 2,100 warranty reports. There have been no reports of injuries.

"With this recall, customers will be able to take advantage of Mobile Service free of charge with participating dealers to get the software update configured on their vehicle at their convenience," Ford told FOX Business in a statement.

The recall expands upon a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles.

Ford dealers will update the image processing module software and vehicles that were previously updated under the old recall will need the new update.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 20.

The company said that in late 2021 and 2022 it was contacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding reports of a blue image in the rear camera display after the completion of the 2021 recall. That prompted an investigation.

In August 2021, the administration opened an inquiry after Ford had recalled 620,246 vehicles for another rear camera issue in 2020. The investigation is reviewing if Ford had recalled the vehicles in a timely manner, and if it recalled enough vehicles.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.