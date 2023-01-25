Expand / Collapse search
Volvo Cars recalls over 106K cars worldwide

More than 27K US vehicles were impacted by the recall

Volvo Cars is recalling approximately 106,900 cars worldwide. 

The recall is over a potential issue with software within the brake control module. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a reduction in brake support functions due to a diagnostic error may increase the risk of a crash. 

The affected vehicles include multiple 2023 models. 

"Model-year 2023 versions of XC40, C40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90 models are included," a Volvo Cars spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.

Swedish car maker Volvo Cars logo on a building

Swedish car maker Volvo Cars logo is seen on September 12, 2020 in Warsaw, Poland. on September 12, 2020 in Warsaw, Poland.  ((Photo by Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The recall affects 27,225 vehicles in the U.S. 

The Swedish car company told FOX Business l that it already started to contact the owners of the affected cars. 

Volvo's new electric car Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo's new electric car Volvo C40 Recharge is presented in Stockholm, Sweden March 2, 2021.  (Claudio Breciani/TT News Agency/via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

Those drivers are being asked to book an appointment to have a software update installed as soon as possible. The software update will be free. 

A Volvo car showroom

Volvo car showroom is pictured in Krakow, Poland on August 18, 2021.  ((Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"Volvo Cars takes safety seriously. The risk of this issue occurring is low, and we have no reports of related accidents or personal injuries," the spokesperson added.