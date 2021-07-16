Ford recalls over 800,000 SUVs and pickup trucks

Ford Motor Company issued three safety recalls Friday affecting more than 800,000 SUVs and pickup trucks.

Nearly 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs from the model years 2013-2017 are covered under one recall, while separate recalls were issued for 34,939 2020-2021 model F-350 Super Duty pickups and 40,995 Lincoln Aviator SUVs from the model years 2020-2021.

The Ford Explorer vehicles could suffer from a fractured rear suspension toe link which "significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash," according to Ford.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Aviator vehicles that are equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines were recalled for improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses, which could lead to a vehicle fire.

"Over time, the A/C pulley may rub through the wire harness insulation and contact the unfused battery positive (B+) circuit, resulting in a short circuit and potential fire," according to Ford's recall notice.

The Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles that are equipped with a 6.7-liter engine and single rear wheel axle are being recalled for "a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue," according to Ford.

The car manufacturer noted that impacted F-350 Super Duty vehicles "may experience rear driveline disconnection" which could cause the car to vibrate or shake while driving at highway speeds or even shudder when accelerating.

"In the event of a disconnected driveshaft, customers may experience loss of motive power while driving or loss of transmission park function if the parking brake is not applied, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford said.

To date, there have been "six allegations of injury" related to the Ford Explorer recall. However, the company has not been made aware of any injuries related to the F-350 or Lincoln recalls.

Owners will be notified between July and August regarding dealer inspections, according to Ford.