Ford recalls nearly 26K vehicles in North America

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 26,000 cars in North America to address potential safety issues from damaged airbag wiring to overheating seats.

The recall covers select 2016-2020 Lincoln MKX models, Nautilus vehicles with 16-way power seats, 2021 Ford F-650 and F-750 trucks with 7.3-liter engines and select 2020 Ford Escape and Transit vehicles, officials said Tuesday.

Some 2016-2020 Lincoln MKX models and Nautilus vehicles with 16-way power seats may have "insufficient clearance between the driver and/or front passenger seat wiring harness and the seat cushion pan," the company said.

If certain wires are damaged as a result, the airbag system may not deploy as intended, which would increase the risk of injury, Ford said. The resulting recall covers 19,299 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 4,262 in Canada and 1,023 in Mexico.

All were built at the company's Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada from Nov. 11, 2014, to Jan. 24, 2020.

As for the Ford F-650 and F-750 trucks, some have been found lacking thermal protection components intended to reduce the temperature of the seat attachments and the floor of the car.

"These missing components may include an underbody heat shield, a thermal insulator patch under the floor mat, or covers for the seat bolts and seat pedestal," Ford said.

Without these components, the cabin floor or seat attachments "could reach elevated temperatures" during certain conditions, which could lead to skin irritation or a minor burn, Ford said. The company wants to examine and, if needed, repair 1,299 vehicles in the U.S. and 31 in Canada that were built at the Ohio Assembly Plant from March 18 to June 8, 2020.

Lastly, in select 2020 Ford Escape and Transit vehicles, curtain airbags may not inflate properly, heightening the risk of crash-related injury.

Overall, 68 vehicles in the U.S. and 12 in Canada are covered by that recall. The 2020 Ford Escape vehicles were built at the Louisville Assembly Plant on March 18, 2020, and the 2020 Transit vehicles were assembled at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from Feb. 18 to March 19, 2020.

To date, Ford has not received any reports of injuries or accidents related to the three recalls. Dealers are aware of the issues and prepared to repair or replace any needed parts.

