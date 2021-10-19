Ford Mustang Mach-E production begins in China

Local production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E began in China on Monday as the automaker looks to expand in the world's largest market for electric vehicles.

The SUV is being manufactured by the Changan Ford joint venture operation in the central Chinese city of Chongqing.

It marks the first time a car with the Mustang name has been built in the country. Ford is launching with five models, including the high-performance GT First Edition and two trims priced below the 300,000 yuan (~$47,000) threshold to qualify for local EV incentives, with the entry-level version listed at 265,000 (~$41,500).

The Mustang Mach-E is being offered through a direct sales network Ford is establishing in the country for its growing portfolio of EVs, and there are no plans to export the vehicles to the U.S.

The North American market is served by Mustang Mach-E production at Ford's Cuautitlan, Mexico, factory, which produced 51,2016 Mustang Mach-Es for global sales through the first three quarters of 2021, with 18,855 of those delivered to customers in the U.S.