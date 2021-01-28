Ford to build Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in China

The Mustang Mach-E is getting a stable across the Pacific.

Ford has announced plans to manufacture the electric SUV in China for local sale starting later this year through its Changan Ford joint venture company. It will be the first time that a car carrying the Mustang name has been built in the country.

The Mustang Mach-E is currently produced in Mexico for the U.S. and other regions.

China is the world’s largest market for electric cars, with over a million sold last year and strong government support for their adoption.

The Tesla Model 3 was the best-seller in 2020, followed by the Hongguang Mini microcar built by Wuling, which is a joint venture operation between SAIC and General Motors.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory has recently started producing thy Model Y, however, which is a direct competitor to the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford hasn’t announced pricing for the China-made Mustang Mach-Es, but cars must have a base price below $46,000 to qualify for subsidies and the Mach-E starts at $43,995 in the U.S. Ford will also manufacture the top of the line GT model at its factory in Chongqing.