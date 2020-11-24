Ford orders freezers to make coronavirus vaccine available to employees

Ford Motor Co. has ordered a dozen freezers to store the new COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Pfizer, which announced on Nov. 20 that it was requesting emergency use authorization for its 95% effective vaccine, has said that the vaccine must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Moderna's and AstraZeneca's vaccine must similarly be stored at cool temperatures.

"It's important to Ford because the health and safety of our employees is our top priority," Kelli Felker, Ford global manufacturing and labor communications manager, told FOX Business. "We ordered a dozen freezers to make a COVID-19 vaccine available to our employees on a voluntary basis when it becomes available.”

The company is looking to give the vaccine to employees only as of now, though plans are still under consideration, the Free Press reported. The automaker took a significant hit to sales in the spring due to the pandemic and factory shutdowns.

Felker added that workers have been following safety protocols such as "a daily health survey, daily temperature scans [and] required use of masks at all times" in the meantime, and the vaccine "would be another layer on top of what [Ford is] already doing to help keep our employees safe."

"We do take COVID very seriously," she said.

The first U.S. coronavirus vaccinations could happen as soon as mid-December, according to Reuters.

