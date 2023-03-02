Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford February sales spike 21% on strong truck and SUV performance

Supplies catching up with demand

close
Ford President and CEO Jim Farley and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domernicali discuss Ford's growth in the auto industry and employment and announce its return to Formula 1 racing. video

Ford announces return to Formula 1 racing

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domernicali discuss Ford's growth in the auto industry and employment and announce its return to Formula 1 racing.

Ford sales were up dramatically in February as the automaker continues to recover from last year's supply issues.

Deliveries increased 21% compared to last February and advanced 7.7% over January's results.

The upbeat report comes just weeks after Ford reported a nearly $2 billion loss in 2022 due largely to reduced production.

Its best-selling F-Series line saw a 21.5% spike year over year and its entire truck lineup is up 18.6% so far this year, according to spokesman Mike Levine.

FORD IS RETURNING TO F1 TO HELP SELL ELECTRIC CARS, CEO FARLEY SAYS

ford trucks

Ford truck sales are up 18.6% this year. (Eric Thayer/Getty Image / Getty Images)

Among them were 3,600 electric F-150 Lightning pickups, which were delivered before production was idled indefinitely due to an issue with the full-size truck's battery pack.

Ford delivered a total of 8,770 electric vehicles through February, including the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit van.

Ford e vans

The USPS has ordered 9,250 E-Transit vans. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File / Getty Images)

The automaker this week announced that it had received an order for 9,250 E-Transits from the U.S. Postal Service that it will begin delivering in December.

FORD APPLIES FOR PATENT THAT ALLOWS CARS TO SELF-REPOSESS

Deliveries of the Ford Explorer also more than doubled to 19,174 compared to last year.

The Explorer is the best-selling three-row SUV in the U.S.

Ford dealer

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle line in the U.S. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ford's sales release comes a day after several other brands, including Hyundai, Kia and Subaru, reported gains for the month, while Honda and Toyota slipped.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

General Motors and Stellantis are among the automakers that report sales only on a quarterly basis.