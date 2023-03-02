Ford February sales spike 21% on strong truck and SUV performance

Ford sales were up dramatically in February as the automaker continues to recover from last year's supply issues.

Deliveries increased 21% compared to last February and advanced 7.7% over January's results.

The upbeat report comes just weeks after Ford reported a nearly $2 billion loss in 2022 due largely to reduced production.

Its best-selling F-Series line saw a 21.5% spike year over year and its entire truck lineup is up 18.6% so far this year, according to spokesman Mike Levine.

Among them were 3,600 electric F-150 Lightning pickups, which were delivered before production was idled indefinitely due to an issue with the full-size truck's battery pack.

Ford delivered a total of 8,770 electric vehicles through February, including the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit van.

The automaker this week announced that it had received an order for 9,250 E-Transits from the U.S. Postal Service that it will begin delivering in December.

Deliveries of the Ford Explorer also more than doubled to 19,174 compared to last year.

The Explorer is the best-selling three-row SUV in the U.S.

Ford's sales release comes a day after several other brands, including Hyundai, Kia and Subaru, reported gains for the month, while Honda and Toyota slipped.

General Motors and Stellantis are among the automakers that report sales only on a quarterly basis.