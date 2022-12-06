Ford CEO reveals how many dealers actually want to sell electric vehicles

Ford dealers are plugging in.

Well, at least two out of three of them are.

In September, Ford announced a new plan that would require dealers to apply for certification to sell its electric models or choose to focus only on internal combustion engine vehicles.

Two tiers were being offered, with the top elite level requiring an investment of approximately $1.2 million that includes two to three fast charging stations, which would earn them the right to keep demo units in stock, while a standard tier only that requires one charger, but does not offer demos and is capped at 25 EV sales annually costs around $500,000.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said at the time that the company understands that the EV space is still developing and that some dealers might not be able to make a business case for it right now.

Dealers had until Dec. 2 to sign up for a program window set to run from Jan. 1, 2024 through the end of 2026. A second opt-in opportunity will be offered before the next window in 2027.

Farley has now confirmed on Twitter that 1,920 dealers representing approximately 65% of the Ford network have signed up. He clarified to Automotive News that the split is 1,659 elite and 261 standard.

"The voluntary Model e EV Dealer Program shows why @Ford is betting big on dealers. Working together, we will become the center of innovation and growth, and bring new value to customers and our Dealers," Farley tweeted.

Ford recently split the company into three operational divisions, with Model e focused on electric vehicles, Ford Blue responsible for internal combustion engine and hybrid models and Ford Pro managing the commercial and fleet business.

Two groups of dealers in New York and Illinois have filed lawsuits against the certification plan on the grounds that it violates state franchise laws. Farley said he believes it is legal and wants to continue to work with the dealers on the program's implementation.

"There’s always a better way," he said. "But I don’t think we made, really, any big mistakes."