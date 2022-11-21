453,650 Ford F-150 pickups recalled because windshield wipers may fail

Ford is recalling approximately 453,650 2021-2022 F-150 pickups in the U.S. due to a fault that could cause their windshield wipers to fail.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, manufacturing issues were found to be responsible for the problem.

The action expands upon a previous recall issued in the spring that included F-150s built from Jan. 8, 2020, through March 22, 2021, but now adds trucks manufactured until Aug. 8, 2022.

Not all F-150s are included, as some were built with a different motor.

No accidents or injuries have been connected to the defect, but there have been 1,378 warranty reports submitted globally that were tied to it.

Notifications will be sent to owners beginning on Jan. 3, 2023, but they can also contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 to find out if their specific vehicle is covered by the recall.

Only 1% of the included trucks are estimated to have a defective unit.

Ford last week also reiterated a Do Not Drive warning covering the 2004 to 2011 Ranger midsize pickup after a driver was killed in one that hadn't been brought in to have its defective Takata air bag inflator replaced.

A company spokesman said 97% of the vehicles have had the repair work done and that anyone who hasn't had theirs fixed should stop driving their vehicle until it is complete.