Ford recalling over 650,000 trucks, SUVs

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 650,000 trucks and SUVs for windshield wiper arms that may break and fail.

The recall covers certain 2020-2021 F-150, Expedition, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the impacted vehicles are equipped with wiper arm head spline teeth that were not the correct height. The issue can cause the arm attachment to strip when used with certain wiper motors with higher torque, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of Feb. 25, 2022, Ford has received 257 reports of inoperative or detached windshield wiper arms on the 2020-2021 MY Expedition/Navigator vehicles, 380 on 2020-2022 MY Super Duty, 76 on 2020 MY F-150, and 41 reports on certain 2021 MY F-150 units that were built with an alternative higher torque wiper motor due to chip shortage issues. The first of these reports was received on Feb. 5, 2020.

Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have both front windshield wiper arms replaced free of charge. The notification letters will be mailed starting on May 23.