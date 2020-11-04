Ford recalling 350K Explorers in US for suspension failure issue

Ford is recalling over 350,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. for a suspension issue involved in two previous recalls.

The problem stems from a rear suspension toe link component that can fracture and lead to a loss of vehicle control.

The notice covers 2013-2017 model year Explorers sold in areas where corrosion is common and an additional 25,200 in Canada. Ford sold approximately one million Explorers during the period covered. Dealers will inspect the part and replace as necessary.

Possible fracturing of the toe link was the focus of a 2017 recall covering 1.2 million 2011-2017 Explorers across all regions and the part was behind a smaller recall in 2016 of 75,000 2014-2015 Explorers due to poor welds.

The Explorer was fully redesigned for the 2020 model year.

