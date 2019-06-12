Ford recalls 1.2M Explorer SUVs for suspension issue that could lead to crash

Ford issued a recall Wednesday for about 1.2 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. due to a suspension issue that could lead to a dangerous crash.

The auto company said it issued a safety recall on select 2011 to 2017 models of Ford Explorer vehicles after a consumer reported hitting the curb when the rear suspension toe link of the individual’s Explorer broke.

“Vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear suspension articulation (jounce and rebound) may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash,” the company said in a news release.

Ford said it did not receive any reports of injuries related to the defect.

The recall will affect about 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S., 28,000 in Canada and one SUV in Mexico. They were built between May 2010 and January 2017 at the Chicago assembly plant, the automaker said.

“Dealers will remove and replace left and right-hand rear suspension toe links with a new forged toe link and align the rear suspension,” Ford said.

The company also issued three other smaller recalls on Wednesday.

A safety recall on 12,000 vehicles — select 2010 to 2017 models of Ford Taurus, 2009 to 2017 models of Ford Flex, 2009 to 2015 models of Lincoln MKS and 2010 models of Lincoln MKT — also for a suspension defect. Those recalls will only affect Canada.

Separately, about 123,000 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles were recalled for a transmission calibration issue, while 4,300 Ford Econoline vehicles from the model years 2009 to 2016 were recalled for a motive power problem. All of those vehicles affected are in the U.S. and Canada.