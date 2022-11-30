Ford Mustang Mach-E production hits 150,000

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has reached a major milestone.

The automaker on Wednesday announced that it has built 150,000 units of the electric SUV since the start of production in late 2020.

The Mustang Mach-E is produced at Ford factories in Mexico and China and exported around the world, with U.S. models coming from the Mexico plant.

Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted that the model will be available in 37 countries next year.

Ford sold over 30,000 Mustang Mach-Es through October in the U.S., making it the third best-selling electric vehicle behind Tesla's Model Y and Model 3, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Ford is planning to ramp up its global electric vehicle production capacity to an annual run rate of 600,000 by the end of 2023 and two million by 2026 and currently sells the battery-powered F-150 Lightning and Ford E-Transit van alongside the Mustang Mach-E in the U.S.

The model has been attracting new customers to Ford showrooms, with 73.3% of buyers being first-time Ford owners.

Its top U.S. markets have been California, New York and New Jersey with the majority of customers buying Space White-painted vehicles.

The Mustang Mach-E was named Consumer Reports' Top Pick EV ahead of the Model 3 in February, but the organization removed its recommendation in November due to reliability concerns voiced by its members.

"We listen to all customer feedback, including Consumer Reports, and the concerns raised by customers. The survey results were from a population of vehicles early in the launch of these vehicles and those concerns have since been addressed," a Ford spokesperson told the product testing organization.