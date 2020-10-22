Expand / Collapse search
Ford

Ford Bronco sales to raise money for National Forest Foundation, conservation efforts

Outward Bound USA's efforts will also be supported

2021 Ford Bronco takes on Jeep Wrangler

Sales of the Ford Bronco will help support a new conservation fund being established by the automaker.

The Bronco Wild Fund will be funded by a portion of the profits generated by Bronco SUV and merchandise sales with a goal of raising $5 million each year.

The money will be donated to a wide array of reforestation, trail management, outdoor adventure and educational programs aimed at helping to preserve America’s wilderness.

“The Bronco Wild Fund will help Bronco owners and off-road enthusiasts connect with the outdoors on a deeper, more personal level – ultimately enabling them to become responsible stewards of our nation’s treasures,” Bronco brand marketing manager Mark Grueber said.

FFORD MOTOR COMPANY8.09+0.24+3.12%

The first recipients will be the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound USA. Ford has also teamed up with outdoor equipment outfitter Filson to build two Bronco-based fire and rescue vehicles that will be donated to forestry services.

The all-new 2021 Bronco goes on sale next July at starting prices ranging from $29,995 to $60,800. In July, Ford said it had over 150,000 refundable reservations.