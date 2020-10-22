Ford Bronco sales to raise money for National Forest Foundation, conservation efforts

Sales of the Ford Bronco will help support a new conservation fund being established by the automaker.

The Bronco Wild Fund will be funded by a portion of the profits generated by Bronco SUV and merchandise sales with a goal of raising $5 million each year.

The money will be donated to a wide array of reforestation, trail management, outdoor adventure and educational programs aimed at helping to preserve America’s wilderness.

“The Bronco Wild Fund will help Bronco owners and off-road enthusiasts connect with the outdoors on a deeper, more personal level – ultimately enabling them to become responsible stewards of our nation’s treasures,” Bronco brand marketing manager Mark Grueber said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.09 +0.24 +3.12%

The first recipients will be the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound USA. Ford has also teamed up with outdoor equipment outfitter Filson to build two Bronco-based fire and rescue vehicles that will be donated to forestry services.

The all-new 2021 Bronco goes on sale next July at starting prices ranging from $29,995 to $60,800. In July, Ford said it had over 150,000 refundable reservations.