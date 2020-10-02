Ford hauls in best Q3 pickup sales since 2005

Ford truck sales increased .6% in the third quarter as the auto industry continues its recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The F-Series and Ranger were up 4% combined and delivered the brand’s best Q3 pickup sales since 2005.

“F-Series finished the quarter on a high note with September sales up 17.2 percent with over 76,000 F-Series pickups sold,” Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service Mark LaNeve, said in a press release on the report.

Ranger sales have increased 31.1% year over year through September, while the F-Series is down 11.1% as Ford begins transitioning to an all-new version of the F-150 for 2021. Ford and Lincoln's total sales dropped 4.9% for the quarter.

General Motors reported increases in its heavy and medium duty truck sales this week and set an all-time third quarter record for the GMC Sierra line, but its light duty full-size and midsize trucks all declined.

At Fiat Chrysler, Ram’s full-size pickup deliveries dipped 3% for the quarter while the midsize Jeep Gladiator’s increased 37%.

