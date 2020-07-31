Ford Bronco reservations top 150,000

Ford is bullish on the Bronco.

The automaker’s CEO, Jim Hackett, said on the company’s Q2 earnings call Thursday night that it has already received 150,000 reservations for the upcoming SUV, which was revealed on July 13.

Ford had previously confirmed that all 7,000 of a limited-production Bronco First Edition model, with a starting price of $60,800, had been spoken for.

“The reservation numbers are far beyond what we expected and these are two broad appeal nameplates in three body styles, so we don’t have in our portfolio today,” Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley said, referring to the 2-door and 4-door Broncos and smaller Bronco Sport SUV.

Bronco reservations require a $100 refundable deposit, but holders won’t be able to convert them into orders until December, with deliveries not expected to begin until June of 2021.

“Initial customer demand for Bronco is so high that we are actively working to increase our annual production right now,” Hackett said.

Jeep sold over 228,000 Wranglers in the U.S. last year, while Toyota sold more than 131,000 4Runner SUVs, the two trucks representing the Bronco's most direct competition.

Ford’s website notifies potential buyers that they may not receive their 2021 model year trucks until 2022, due to demand. The Bronco will be built alongside the Ranger pickup at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

Production of the Bronco Sport is set to begin at Ford’s Hermosillo, Mexico, assembly plant late this year.

