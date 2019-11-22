Tesla's screwup might benefit this fully electric pickup truck

With Tesla's big oops moment when it tried to show off its so-called bulletproof glass on Friday, some people might be looking for other options when it comes to electric pickup trucks.

In an ironic twist, Bollinger Motors CEO Robert Bollinger partially funded his start-up company with Tesla shares.

"I bought into Tesla very early on, and it made me a lot of money," Bollinger said on "The Claman Countdown" on Friday. "And, at one point, I said: 'Let's cash it in and put it into the company.'"

It was with that cash that he developed the B2 pickup, which debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The B2 is priced at $125,000, while the Tesla Cybertruck starts at $39,000.

"It has great offroad capabilities, has great storage capabilities," Robert Bollinger told FOX Business' Liz Claman. "It's green energy, obviously."

"It's the world's only, all-electric, class-three truck, which means it can hold 5,000 pounds, it will self-level. It's got it all, basically." - Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors CEO

The B2 outpaces the Cybertruck when it comes to payload, but Tesla's Cybertruck has a higher towing capacity than the B2. Robert Bollinger argues not all truck owners focus on towing ability.

"It's a matter of which is your priority," Robert Bollinger said. "Our truck has amazing offroad capability, and so, that's a big part of our world, even in a pickup truck."

Robert Bollinger said he's not trying to directly compete with Tesla.

"Everyone who comes along, at any point, with electric, it's great for the industry," Robert Bollinger said. "It's great for the world. It's great for us. It means more vendors. It means more capacity, means more battery manufacturing in the U.S. So, bring it on."

The B2 is set to roll off the assembly line in early 2021.

