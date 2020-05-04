Hollywood film legend Steve McQueen's unique pickup truck hits auction block

Fans of Hollywood film legend and auto enthusiast Stephen McQueen will have a chance to own the actor's 1952 Chevrolet 3800 pickup truck, which is up for auction on Ontario-based car-seller Legendary Motocar Company's website.

McQueen bought the truck for cross-country camping trips from a migrant farmer he passed on the side of the road in the late 1970s when he lived in Trancas Beach, Calif., which is just north of Malibu, according to the listing,

The truck features a custom camper known as "Dust Tite."

The custom camper, which is made of galvanized metal and aluminum, includes a double-size bed, storage cabinets, drawers, shelves and a heavy-duty diamond-plated rear bumper. The truck has a 5-window cab design, complete with a sun-visor and two-tone Green Bench seat.

Under the hood, there is a 6-cylinder engine with a 4-speed manual transmission. Attached to the top of the truck is a platform that can be used as a prime viewing location for auto and motorcycle racing events.

While a price for the truck isn't listed, it will likely come with a hefty price tag. Those interested can inquire on Legendary Motorcar Company's website.

Other vehicles driven by McQueen, like the famous Bullitt Mustang, have previously sold for $3.4 million, according to the LA Times.

The truck was reportedly the last vehicle McQueen drove from his home in Santa Paula to the Ventura County Airport before his death in 1980.

According to the listing, Reverend Billy Graham rode shotgun with McQueen in the Chevrolet and discussed the afterlife because the actor suffered from a fatal bout with mesothelioma. The "King of Cool" passed away from heart failure four days after surgery at a clinic in Juarez, Mexico, to remove metastatic tumors from his neck and abdomen.

The truck was first sold at the Steve McQueen Estate Auction in 1984 at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas. The listing includes an original Certificate of Authenticity from that auction signed by McQueen's kids, Terry and Chad, as well as the auction ticket and advertisements, the original 1959 California license plates and three California title "pink slips" in McQueen's name.

McQueen was an avid collector of vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles throughout his lifetime, and he owned more than 60 rare vehicles including a 1951 Hudson Hornet, a 1956 GMC Suburban, a 1931 Lincoln Club Sedan, a 1946 Willys Jeep and a 1935 Chrysler Airflow Imperial Sedan.

McQueen is best known for his iconic roles in films including "Bullitt," "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Great Escape." In 1966, the actor received an Academy Award nomination for his role in The Sand Pebbles.

