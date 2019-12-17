Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Industries

Truck driver tops list of deadliest jobs in America

These five occupations had the most fatalities in 2018

By FOXBusiness
close
Nikola Motor Company CEO Trevor Milton discusses his company's hydrogen-fueled vehicles and explains why its trucks could generate up to $50,000 a month more in revenue for a customer than a battery-charged truck.video

What differentiates the Nikola truck from the Tesla semi?

Nikola Motor Company CEO Trevor Milton discusses his company's hydrogen-fueled vehicles and explains why its trucks could generate up to $50,000 a month more in revenue for a customer than a battery-charged truck.

As many trucking companies search for qualified drivers to fill open positions, applicants may be signing up for one of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Heavy and tractor-trailer drivers experienced the most fatalities among any detailed occupation last year, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, at 831. Truck drivers and driver/sales workers had the most work-related deaths of any broad occupation group, too, at 966.

Truck drivers also topped the list of the most fatal deaths among independent workers in 2018, at 96.

WOMEN TRUCKERS IN DEMAND AS DRIVER SHORTAGE BALLOONS

John Wilbur, CEO of the Roadmaster Group, a specialized transportation company headquartered in Arizona, told FOX Business that truck drivers are definitely at risk on the road.

"Driving is one of the most difficult professional blue-collar jobs in America," Wilbur said. "It's a fact, it's a dangerous job."

Wilbur noted that oftentimes truck drivers take heat when accidents occur, even if it is not their fault. That's because they can be transporting 80,000 pounds worth of truck and cargo, which inherently creates a dangerous situation in the event of a collision.

JOBLESS CELADON DRIVERS MAY NOT BE OUT OF WORK FOR LONG AS RIVALS LOOK TO HIRE

Many industry experts, however, have told FOX Business that safety is improving as companies put a larger emphasis on training programs. Prospective drivers can often use CDL simulators. Additionally, new technology in trucks is making them safer, including updates like automatic shifts and assisted driving features.

Wilbur agreed that while the profession is "heading in the right direction," it remains and will remain a difficult and dangerous occupation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Overall, in 2018 there were 5,250 work-related deaths recorded in the U.S., which was 2 percent more than the year prior.

(AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

The fatal work injury rate held constant at 3.5 per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.

While truck drivers had the highest fatality rates, the death rate rose the fastest last year among logging workers, fishers, aircraft pilots, flight engineers and roofers.

Transportation-related accidents accounted for 40 percent of all work-related fatalities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS